Ingeborg Heuser, “Mother of Ballet”, leaves a lasting legacy

"There would be no ballet in El Paso if it hadn't been for her if she hadn't landed here," said Andree Harper.

Andree Harper was a ballet student and colleague of Ingeborg Heuser.

Heuser had a love for dance and a passion for teaching. She died on Valentine's Day.

Heuser was intrigued by costume and set design but devoted most of her energy to dance. She came to El Paso from Germany in the 50's after falling in love with her husband, who was stationed at Fort Bliss.

Heuser brought her skills and background with her.

"From the German State Opera Ballet where they had very rigorous training," said Harper.

Heuser taught ballet at UTEP for 47 years and even started a professional dance company called Ballet El Paso.

"She taught us things that we just assumed all ballet teachers teach their students and it wasn't until many years later that I discovered oh my goodness what a wealth of knowledge and information this woman had and passed on to generation after generation of students," said Harper.

Heuser had a strict teaching style. Her students often experienced that style in the perfection she sought from them.

"So demanding. And why does she insist that every curl of my hair be exactly in the right place? And why does she tell me, "No my makeup has to be this way," but looking back I see because she wanted to give us a chance to succeed she wanted to give us the foundation," said Harper.

She taught generations of dancers. Leaving a lasting legacy.

"They're kind of like a family tree or a tree she planted the roots and we all grew up on this foundations that she gave us and the leaves sprouted, the branches sprouted, and the leaves sprouted, and there are literally thousands of dancers all over the world that are indebted to her she gave us the foundation to do what we do," said Harper

Heuser's funeral service will be at 9:30 Saturday at St. Clement's church at 810 N. Campbell.

Her burial will follow at Memory Gardens of the Valley in Santa Teresa.