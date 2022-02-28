Skip to Content
New Mexico State University faculty and students protest Russian invasion of Ukraine

Paul Tien, faculty member
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Students and staffers at New Mexico State University stood in solidarity with Ukraine Monday evening, protesting Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

As of 4:15 p.m., about two dozen people met in front of Corbett Center to show their support for the Ukrainian people.

Across the country, thousands have rallied in major cities, donning blue and yellow to represent the country's flag. On Sunday night, El Pasoans lit candled and prayed for the people of Ukraine.

