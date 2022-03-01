‘An historic moment’: New Mexico governor to sign teacher pay bill into law
SANTA FE, New Mexico - Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham will sign a bill into law on Tuesday guaranteeing raises for thousands of teachers across New Mexico.
Senate Bill 1 raises the salaries for New Mexico teachers an average of 20%, according to the governor. It will increase the minimum educator salaries in the state's three-tier licensure system to $50,000, $60,000, and $70,000.
|Three-tier licensure system
|Tier 1
|Tier 2
|Tier 3
|Minimum salary levels
|$50,000
|$60,000
|$70,000
"What an historic moment for our educators," wrote a Las Cruces Public Schools spokeswoman. "No single profession in the workforce has a bigger impact on our future than teachers in the classroom. We owe them this recognition in pay, and we owe them our continued respect for the tremendous responsibility they have to our students."
According to the Governor's office, the average educator salary would be $64,006 after the raises take effect.
At a moment in time when we have the money to do it all, let’s not limit ourselves.— Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) January 18, 2022
Let’s give every educator in New Mexico a raise and increase the starting salaries for every tier of educators, meaning some teachers will see a 20% raise this year – because they deserve it. pic.twitter.com/RkP6sCQqeg
