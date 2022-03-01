‘An historic moment’: New Mexico governor to sign teacher pay bill into law

SANTA FE, New Mexico - Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham will sign a bill into law on Tuesday guaranteeing raises for thousands of teachers across New Mexico.

Senate Bill 1 raises the salaries for New Mexico teachers an average of 20%, according to the governor. It will increase the minimum educator salaries in the state's three-tier licensure system to $50,000, $60,000, and $70,000.

Three-tier licensure system Tier 1 Tier 2 Tier 3 Minimum salary levels $50,000 $60,000 $70,000

"What an historic moment for our educators," wrote a Las Cruces Public Schools spokeswoman. "No single profession in the workforce has a bigger impact on our future than teachers in the classroom. We owe them this recognition in pay, and we owe them our continued respect for the tremendous responsibility they have to our students."

According to the Governor's office, the average educator salary would be $64,006 after the raises take effect.