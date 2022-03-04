Miner Athletic Club announces Willie Cager Endowed Basketball Scholarship

EL PASO, Texas - The Willie Cager Endowed Basketball Scholarship is being funded by Don Scott in honor of Cager.

The two formed a friendship during the 2021-22 Men's basketball season.

"Willie is an amazing individual," Scott said. "His heart is as big as anything. He wants to leave a legacy behind."

The scholarship ensures the legacy Cager, a member of the UTEP men's basketball 1966 national champion, will live on through future generations of Miner student-athletes.

The endowment funds will be used to provide scholarships for student-athletes who are participating the men's basketball program. This follows the rules and regulations of the university and NCCA.

"It's humbling and an honor to have an endowed scholarship in my name," Willie Cager said. "That's the name of the game, to give back to UTEP."

UTEP basketball fans see Cager at every UTEP men's and women's home games. During his time as a student-athlete from 1964-68, he appeared in 77 contests, averaged 8.5 points and 5.3 rebounds all with Hall of Fame coach and El Paso legend Don Haskins.

"He brings so much to this campus. He supports UTEP and El Paso, and he wants to give back," said Scott. "A scholarship is the least I can do for him."

Cager was also a member of the 1966 Texas Western team that made history by starting five African-American players. They went on to defeat Kentucky 72-65 and won the 1966 NCAA Championship. This feat inspired Glory Road, the hit Disney movie.

Anyone interested in supporting the fund you can visit: https://givingto.utep.edu/Cager