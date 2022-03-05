Mavs’ Doncic sits vs. Kings with toe injury

DALLAS (AP) — All-Star guard Luka Doncic sat out the Dallas Mavericks’ home game against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday because of a left toe sprain. Doncic ranks sixth in the NBA in scoring, 18th in rebounding and fifth in assists. The Mavericks entered the game 31-16 this season with Doncic in the lineup and 6-9 without him. Dallas coach Jason Kidd said he hopes Doncic will return for the Mavericks’ next game, at home against Utah on Monday night. Doncic was the Western Conference player of the month in February.