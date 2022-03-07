How are Borderland residents shouldering the burden of high gas prices?

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - In a region where thousands commute across state lines, Borderland residents are feeling a pinch at the pump.

For those that work in the city where they live, have more people been biking?

"Maybe if there were actual affordable bikes available," said Pablo Lopez, the owner of Outdoor Adventures in Las Cruces. "There are still huge kinks in the supply lines that are keeping that from happening."

Lopez told ABC-7 that people aren't trading in their steering wheels for handle bars because of supply chain issues that have hit his industry. He said the prices of bikes have been increasing throughout the pandemic. If someone were to purchase a more expensive bike today, he said they may have to wait weeks for it.

"Cars are tools, they're not toys," Lopez said. "In this instance, they could definitely help people, but there are greater problems in the world that make it difficult to even achieve getting a bike right now that might be affordable."