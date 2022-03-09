Chapin’s KJ Lewis commits to Arizona Wildcats

EL PASO, Texas - It was decision day for Chapin's KJ Lewis.

The 4 star recruit is perhaps one of the, if not the best basketball player to come out of El Paso.

Currently a junior at Chapin High School, Lewis had received several offers from division one programs all across the country.

On Wednesday, Lewis narrowed his decision to just one, and that school will be the University of Arizona.

Lewis made his college announcement at Chapin High School among his family and friends.

Lewis is a top 25 recruit in the Class of 2023.

This past season, he helped lead the Chapin Huskies to the sweet 16 of the UIL Class 5A Tournament.

Before Wednesday's announcement, Lewis had narrowed down his list schools to just 8.

That list included Arizona, Arkansas, Alabama, Texas Tech, Baylor, UCLA, Memphis, and Houston.

UTEP was also in the mix early in the process, and even made an offer to Lewis, but the Miners never cracked Lewis' short list of schools.