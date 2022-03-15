Kallgren gets shutout in 1st NHL start, Leafs beat Stars 4-0

TORONTO (AP) — Erik Kallgren made 35 saves to earn a shutout in his first NHL start as the Toronto Maple Leafs blanked the Dallas Stars 4-0. John Tavares had a goal and an assist for Toronto. Rasmus Sandin and Ondrej Kase also scored, while Mitch Marner and Morgan Rielly had two assists apiece. Ilya Mikheyev added an empty-net goal. Jake Oettinger stopped 36 shots for Dallas. Toronto was minus NHL goals leader Auston Matthews after he was suspended two games for a cross-check to the neck of Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin in Sunday’s 5-2 loss to Buffalo at the outdoor Heritage Classic.