‘She’s resilient’: Las Cruces elderly woman survives dog attack after neighbor rushes in to help

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - When James Sosa heard his next-door neighbor's screams on Wednesday night, he said he immediately jumped the fence to try and save her.

"It was just so quick," Sosa told ABC-7. "Everything was quick."

The two dogs were brutally attacking Penny Duncklee just days before her 85th birthday, her close friend said. The mauling happened on her property just north of Picacho Avenue on Second Street.

Sosa said he broke part of his knee trying to get to her, but didn't notice with the adrenaline pumping through his veins. He was frightened to see the amount of blood as the dogs grabbed hold of her.

"It had her arm and it was thrashing it around," he said. "I just kept telling her, 'Penny, everything's okay.'"

He said he launched a rock at the dogs to scare them away, then fashioned a tourniquet to stop the bleeding in Duncklee's arm while his wife called 911. Her close friend said part of her arm was later amputated.

"She's resilient," said that friend, Kathleen Deasy. "She's a treasure to so many people."

Multiple neighbors said they did not witness the attack but were extremely fond of Duncklee and wished her the best in her recovery.

"She's really outgoing," said Fred Miller. "Really enthusiastic about meeting people. She used to wave at me as I would drive by on my bicycle."

"She has more friends than you can shake a stick at!" said Bridgette Moorhead.

"She's one heck of a person," said Rick Bernal. "I love her.

"She is very talkative and welcoming," said Santana Valdez. "It made me feel a little better because I live alone and I had somebody in the neighborhood I could talk to or go to if I needed anything."

Duncklee is also known for her watercoloring paintings and other beautiful art. Her circle of friends is now planning a celebration for her 85th birthday.

"If you know Penny, you know a spirit that is beautiful and free," Deasy said.

Sosa said he would jump the fence again in a heartbeat.

"It's all worth it to save a life," Sosa said. "A kneecap ain't nothing."