Spring has sprung which means it’s time for spring cleaning in the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas - Spring kicked off with the vernal equinox on March 20. The season is known for flower blooms, allergy season, strong winds, severe weather, spring break, and of course, Spring Cleaning! The season will last from mid-March to mid-June, and as the kids get out of school for a whole week or more, an opportunity arises to clean the things you say you'll do "next time."

ABC-7 spoke with Leyla Zeidan, the co-founder of the local family advocacy group Moms on Board, who gave tips and tricks on how you can make this year's spring clean a success.

One tip she is had "is to get everyone involved, especially the kids. It's a nice way to number one, help out in the house, but to also learn a bit of responsibility in the house," Zeidan shared.

Or, in addition to a deep spring cleaning, to break up the year's cleaning into a month-by-month checklist:

"On Pinterest, there's really great home maintenance kind of checklists that list things by month. Having those checklists that are like, "you should check this, or check that" are really helpful," she added.

Spring cleaning is not only a deep clean of the things you don't normally hit on a day-to-day basis; it is also a time to check your appliances around the house.

Zeidan said, "especially coming off of the winter, checking out the pipes to see if everything survived, looking at your landscape to see if anything is changing, you know, with the sprinklers. Checking to see if you have any leaks, you know to conserve water."

Here is a shortened list of tasks that are recommended to be done this season:

Kitchen:

Clean oven

Clean microwave

Clean inside of refrigerator, freezer

Clean behind kitchen appliances (refrigerator, oven, etc)

Living room: Dust blinds, curtain rods Polish furniture Wash windows Clean ceiling fans

Bedrooms: Flip matress Wash baseboards Organize closets



For the complete spring cleaning checklist provided by Taste of Home, you can click here: