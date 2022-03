EL PASO, Texas -- Burges High school hosted Special Olympic games today, this time for 3, 4, and 5-year-olds.

This event hosted special needs children from the El Paso Independent School District.

It is a new event that the district plans on continuing every year.

The events included track and field, tee ball, soccer, and bean bag tosses.

A district official says she hopes the games will help the young students bond and gain new experiences.