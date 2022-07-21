Las Cruces schools welcome students back with free lunch for a year

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico — Las Cruces students will eat breakfast and lunch for free this school year.

All Las Cruces Public schools will serve breakfast and lunch free of charge to all students. This will eliminate the need for free ru

This was made possible because of the Community Eligibility Program.

Federal funds were made available during the pandemic to ensure all students had access to healthy meals throughout the school day.

However those federal funds are no longer available, but the CEP will continue to bridge that gap.

All LCPS schools will serve breakfast and lunch free of charge to all students, and eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price, or paid student meals.