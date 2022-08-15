Mexican retired railroaders block the Bridge of the Americas; demand pension, medical help

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua -- A protest held by retired Mexican railroaders has delayed traffic at the Americas International Bridge for hours now.

More than 50 protestors have been in the middle of the bridge on the Mexican side, demanding their pensions. They are trying to send an "international" message to the federal government. They held signs and posters expressing their frustrations over unpaid retirement benefits.

The Mexican National Guard and agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection have been on the scene to make sure things remain peaceful.

Drivers coming from Juárez are frustrated because they say they've been lined up for several hours. This is causing many people to be late for their jobs, school or even other appointments.