ABC-7 First Alert: Showers and thunderstorms possible over the next several days

An ABC-7 First Alert is in effect as the weather pattern turns active over the next several days. Flooding will be a concern for the entire area this afternoon with anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of rain in El Paso and Las Cruces area. Temperatures will run below normal with the storm chances continuing through the weekend.

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and a fill-in anchor.

