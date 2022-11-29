Skip to Content
Migrants and homeless people brace for freezing temperatures

KVIA

EL PASO, Texas -- With cold temperatures coming to the Borderland, the situation with migrants and homeless people can be concerning.

Shelters in El Paso are running out of capacity due to the rising cases of migrants crossing lately, mixed with the number of homeless people already occupying shelters.

According to County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, the county plans on opening a new shelter to alleviate the current situation.

The federal government is covering the county's expenses through Dec. 31. Samaniego says some funding is being used to search for a permanent migrant shelter.

The search for that building is ongoing.

Heriberto Perez

