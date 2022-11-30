House passes bill to avert economically punishing rail strike threatened for Dec. 9, measure awaits Senate vote
WASHINGTON (AP) — House passes bill to avert economically punishing rail strike threatened for Dec. 9, measure awaits Senate vote.
WASHINGTON (AP) — House passes bill to avert economically punishing rail strike threatened for Dec. 9, measure awaits Senate vote.
KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.