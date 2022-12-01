Speed Sport to launch motorsports television channel in 2023

One of the oldest motorsports publications in the United States has partnered with a network development group to launch a television channel dedicated to racing in 2023. Speed Sport has partnered with Obsession Media to launch the motorsports next spring. SPEED SPORT 1 plans to broadcast over 400 live events and thousands of hours of motorsports content across free ad-supported streaming television and traditional linear platforms. The venture is supported by Roger Werner, the former CEO of ESPN and Outdoor Channel Holdings. He is both an advisor and investor to SPEED SPORT 1.

