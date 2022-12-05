Phils’ Gregg wins Fishel Award for MLB PR excellence

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies executive Kevin Gregg has won the Robert O. Fishel Award for Public Relations Excellence. Major League Baseball made the announcement Monday at the winter meetings. Gregg, son of late National League umpire Eric Gregg, is the vice president of baseball communications for the Phillies. Gregg has worked full-time in MLB for 16 seasons. He started in 2003 while interning with the Phillies and the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers. Gregg spent nine seasons with the Boston Red Sox and returned to the Phillies in 2022. The Fishel Award is named for the former executive with Cleveland, the St. Louis Browns, the New York Yankees and the American League Office. Former Fishel winners and MLB officials vote on the award.

