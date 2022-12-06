AP source: Phillies, RHP Taijuan Walker agree to 4-year deal

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The active Philadelphia Phillies have added Taijuan Walker to their rotation, agreeing to a $72 million, four-year contract with the right-hander. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the move to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a physical. It was the second major free-agent score for the Phillies at the winter meetings after they reeled in shortstop Trea Turner on Monday with a $300 million, 11-year deal. Walker and Turner join a Phillies team that made it to the World Series this year before losing to the Houston Astros.

