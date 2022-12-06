EPISD unveils rebranded Charles Q. Murphree PK-8 School

El Paso Independent School District has rebranded the former Johnson Elementary and and Morehead Middle Schools as Charles Q. Murphree PK-8 School.

The unveiling ceremony happened Monday, but the school first welcomed students in August. Nearly 900 young El Pasoans study there.

The district has been consolidating a number of schools as part of its $668 million bond program. EPISD spent $36.3 million renovating this campus.

The school takes its name from long-time educator Charles Q. Murphree. He taught 6th grade and served as principal of Coronado High School. Murphree toured the school and tells ABC-7 he is impressed with the facilities.