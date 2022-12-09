Santa visits Providence Children’s Hospital

EL PASO, Texas-- Santa Claus made his way to the Borderland visiting the patients at Providence Children's Hospital.

Holiday magic was seen as he made his way from room to room spreading christmas cheer.

Patients shared their many Christmas wishes in hope of receiving a Christmas miracle.

Santa even spread a little cheer to nurses and staff collecting their Christmas lists.

Ana Aburto a Child Life Specialist at Providence Children's Hospital says Santa's visit, "brings them a smile and it brings them the the the the joy of what's happening on the outside." Aburto adds visitors like Santa gives a sense of normalcy to patients.