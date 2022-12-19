Title 42 Explained: An informative guide with links, statistics, and the latest border stories

To get the latest border-related stories from kvia.com, click here.

EL PASO, Texas -- Title 42 is a public emergency health order used during the pandemic to expel migrants who've entered the U.S. illegally, citing health concerns. Title 42 was used under the Trump Administration to help curb the spread of COVID-19. But critics have argued it's become a tool to deny migrants the ability to claim asylum. Title 42 has continued under the Biden Administration.

Title 42 United States Code: Title 42: The Public Health and Welfare

El Paso Migrant Situational Awareness Dashboard

El Paso has maintained a dashboard tracking trends and daily data on migrant releases and operations: Click here to view the dashboard.

CBP Southwest Land Border Encounters: Click here to view the latest statistics

According to the latest numbers, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection tracked 230,678 land encounters at the southwest border for October, the first month of the 2023 Fiscal Year. The November numbers are expected any day now.