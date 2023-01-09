Skip to Content
President Biden meets with NGOs during his brief visit to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- During his 4-hour trip in El Paso, President Joe Biden made several stops across the city.

His final stop was the County Migrant Services Center in east El Paso, where he met with local leaders and NGOs.

The president met with Susan Goodell of the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank, Ruben Garcia the director of the Annunciation House, John Martin of the Opportunity Center for the Homeless and Bishop Mark Seitz.

During her brief encounter with the president, Goodell explained that the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank is the sixth-largest food bank in the country.

Goodell explained the food bank has been providing support to the migrants in El Paso.

"During the months of November, we were averaging between 17,000 and 18,000 meals for the migrant population," she said.

John Martin, the director of the Opportunity Center for the Homeless, also met with the president briefly.

"We have seen a large increase of migrants that are coming into the shelters to the extent that we are seeing record high numbers," Martin told the president.

Martin explained there needs to be available funding for shelters.

President Biden also met with local leaders, including El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego and El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser.

Rosemary Montañez

