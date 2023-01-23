Skip to Content
Akonobi powers Alabama A&M over Prairie View A&M 67-59

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Olisa Akonobi finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds to lead Alabama A&M to a 67-59 victory over Prairie View A&M on Monday night.

Akonobi added four blocks for the Bulldogs (7-13, 3-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Garrett Hicks added 13 points and five boards. Lorenzo Downey scored nine on 3-of-3 shooting from beyond the arc.

The Panthers (7-14, 3-5) were led by Tekorian Smith with 24 points. Ricky Nelson had nine points and Braden Bell scored seven.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Alabama A&M visits Florida A&M while Prairie View A&M visits Texas Southern.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

