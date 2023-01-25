Hayman scores 14, SFA takes down UT Rio Grande Valley 83-66

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Kyle Hayman had 14 points in SFA’s 83-66 victory against UT Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday night.

Hayman was 5 of 6 shooting (2 for 3 from distance) for the ‘Jacks (14-7, 6-2 Western Athletic Conference). Sadaidriene Hall scored 13 points while going 4 of 7 and 5 of 5 from the free throw line, and added three steals. Nigel Hawkins recorded 12 points and was 2 of 5 shooting and 7 of 9 from the free throw line.

The Vaqueros (10-11, 1-7) were led in scoring by Justin Johnson, who finished with 25 points. Daylen Williams added 14 points, six rebounds and three steals for UT Rio Grande Valley. Ahren Freeman also had nine points, eight rebounds and three steals.

