UTEP offers a new degree program; seeking to diversify the I.T industry

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - A new Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering degree at the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) is giving students the opportunity to work in an in-demand field.

"Computer engineers are critical to many industries such as software, automotive, energy, consumer products, industrial automation and control, robotics, aerospace and countless more," said Miguel Velez-Reyes, Ph.D., department chair for computer and electrical engineering.

Undergrads will get the opportunity to participate in research projects and work with professors on national and international collaborations.

“Giving UTEP students access to pursue this engineering degree will support Texas competitiveness in the global market,” added Dr. Velez-Reyes.

Hispanics represent 17% of the workforce, but less than 10% of the computing workforce.

UTEP's degree because of its high percentage of Hispanic students will increase the number of graduates in this group prepared to enter the computing workforce."

"It makes you like more competitive. And so I have been fortunate enough when I've had interviews, I have several job offers...it's been able to help me in my career in the long run," said Alejandro Medina, UTEP computer engineering student.

"Computer engineering degree will contribute to the national need of a diverse workforce," added Dr. Velez-Reyes.

This degree is UTEP's 75th bachelors degree program.