Marshalls clothing store distribution center opens in east El Paso; it's expected to offer more than one thousand jobs

Published 11:54 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Marshall's clothing store opened a distribution center in east El Paso at 3900 Global Reach Drive.

According to El Paso Times, it already has 500 employees and is expected to offer 1,150 jobs eventually.

People interested in applying and knowing more information about the careers they are offering can click here.

ABC-7 is working on knowing more information on this story and will give you updates as soon as we get them.

Heriberto Perez

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

