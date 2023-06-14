El Pasoans impacted by Texas paper license plate ban

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A new law signed by Governor Greg Abbott gets rid of temporary paper plates for vehicles.

When a person buys a car in Texas, they are given a temporary paper plate that's good for 30 days. During that time, they are supposed to register their vehicle with the Texas DMV and get permanent license plates.

However, many people don’t register their vehicles and continue to use the paper plates long after they expire. This allows them to avoid paying registration fees and taxes.

Under the new law, car dealers will be required to issue metal license plates from the Texas DMV when a vehicle is sold, instead of the 30-day temporary permits.

El Paso drivers, along with those who live in other parts of the state, can expect to see the change in the coming months.

