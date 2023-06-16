El Paso Juneteenth Holiday Schedule
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- All City of El Paso administrative offices will be closed on Monday, June 19, in observance of Juneteenth. Administrative offices will resume business on Tuesday, June 20.
The regular City Council meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 20.
City Council meetings are broadcast live on CITY-TV (Spectrum Ch. 1300, AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99, over-the-air Ch. 13.4), and live-streamed on the City of El Paso YouTube Channel.
Residential trash and recycling collection will not be affected by the holiday because trash is not collected on Mondays. The following is the City’s schedule of services and operations for Monday, June 19.
CLOSED/NO SERVICE
- Greater El Paso Landfill and Citizen Collection Stations
- COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics, Immunization Clinics, Medicaid Waiver Program, WIC Offices
- Municipal Court/Bond Offices
- Museum of Archaeology, Museum of Art, and Museum of History
- One-Stop Shop
- Public Libraries
- Rawlings Dental Clinic
- Recreation Centers, Senior Centers, and Aquatic Centers
- STD & HIV Prevention and Surveillance
- Department of Public Health
- Tax Office
OPEN/SERVICE
- El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Animal Services:
- Main Shelter (5001 Fred Wilson): 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Tails at the Times (501 E. Mills): noon to 2 p.m.
- Mission Valley (9068 Socorro): noon to 2 p.m.
- Sun Metro (fixed and paratransit services): Sunday/Holiday schedule
- El Paso Water Parks
- All City Spray Parks: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.