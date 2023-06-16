El Paso Juneteenth Holiday Schedule 

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- All City of El Paso administrative offices will be closed on Monday, June 19, in observance of Juneteenth. Administrative offices will resume business on Tuesday, June 20.

The regular City Council meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 20.

City Council meetings are broadcast live on CITY-TV (Spectrum Ch. 1300, AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99, over-the-air Ch. 13.4), and live-streamed on the City of El Paso YouTube Channel.

Residential trash and recycling collection will not be affected by the holiday because trash is not collected on Mondays. The following is the City’s schedule of services and operations for Monday, June 19.

CLOSED/NO SERVICE

Greater El Paso Landfill and Citizen Collection Stations

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics, Immunization Clinics, Medicaid Waiver Program, WIC Offices

Municipal Court/Bond Offices

Museum of Archaeology, Museum of Art, and Museum of History

One-Stop Shop

Public Libraries

Rawlings Dental Clinic

Recreation Centers, Senior Centers, and Aquatic Centers

STD & HIV Prevention and Surveillance

Department of Public Health

Tax Office

OPEN/SERVICE

Click on links below for additional information: