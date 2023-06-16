Skip to Content
News

El Paso Juneteenth Holiday Schedule 

By
Published 9:25 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- All City of El Paso administrative offices will be closed on Monday, June 19, in observance of Juneteenth. Administrative offices will resume business on Tuesday, June 20.

The regular City Council meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 20.

City Council meetings are broadcast live on CITY-TV (Spectrum Ch. 1300, AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99, over-the-air Ch. 13.4), and live-streamed on the City of El Paso YouTube Channel.

Residential trash and recycling collection will not be affected by the holiday because trash is not collected on Mondays. The following is the City’s schedule of services and operations for Monday, June 19.

CLOSED/NO SERVICE 

  • Greater El Paso Landfill and Citizen Collection Stations 
  • COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics, Immunization Clinics, Medicaid Waiver Program, WIC Offices 
  • Municipal Court/Bond Offices 
  • Museum of Archaeology, Museum of Art, and Museum of History 
  • One-Stop Shop 
  • Public Libraries 
  • Rawlings Dental Clinic 
  • Recreation Centers, Senior Centers, and Aquatic Centers 
  • STD & HIV Prevention and Surveillance 
  • Department of Public Health 
  • Tax Office 

OPEN/SERVICE 

Click on links below for additional information: 

  • Main Shelter (5001 Fred Wilson): 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 
  • Tails at the Times (501 E. Mills): noon to 2 p.m. 
  • Mission Valley (9068 Socorro): noon to 2 p.m.  
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and a fill-in anchor.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content