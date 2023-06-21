Sunland Park Fire Department increases list of fireworks permitted this Fourth of July

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Fourth of July celebrations may look a little different in the City of Sunland Park this year, officials with the Sunland Park Fire Department said residents can expect to see an increased list of fireworks you’re allowed to pop.

According to Daniel Medrano, Fire Chief with the Sunland Park Fire Department, a variance has now been issued that allows aerial and ground audible fireworks to be legal this year.

Medrano said in the past the department had outlawed ground and aerial fireworks due to a previous fire code.

Due to a code update as well as further education in fireworks and new technology associated with the explosives, they have allowed vendors to carry more fireworks that were previously banned.

The department included this list of fireworks permitted and those still not allowed.

The following types of fireworks are allowed to be sold and used within the City of Sunland Park, NM. for July 4, 2023:

Aerial Devices

a. Aerial shell kit-reloadable, tubes may not exceed 3 inches in diameter;

b. Aerial spinners;

c. Helicopters;

d. Mines;

e. Multiple tube devices;

f. Roman candles;

g. Shells; and

h. Stick-type rockets, except as provided in Section 3 listed below Ground Audible Devices

a. Chasers; and

b. Firecrackers The following type of Fireworks are not permissible for use:

a. Stick-type rockets having a tube less than five-eights (5/8") inch outside diameter and less than three and one-half (3 1/2") inches in length; and

b. Fireworks intended for sale to the public that produce an audible effect other than a whistle, by a charge of more than one hundred thirty (130mg) milligrams of explosive composition per report.

If you have any questions regarding the use of specific aerial or ground audible devices within the City of Sunland Park, please contact the Sunland Park Fire Marshal's Office at (575) 249-2394 for clarification.