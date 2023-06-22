Ahead of the Fourth of July, city encourages community to Microchip pets with free event

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- According to the city, more pets go missing during the Fourth of July weekend than any other time of the year.

Julieanne Newbold, Public Affairs Coordinator with El Paso Animal Services said that's because of the loud firework sounds, along with guests going over to celebrate – and sometimes not properly closing doors or fences.

So far this year, Newbold said more than 7,000 lost pets have entered the center, many of which did not have a microchip, or if they did, the contact information was incorrect.

Newbold said, Animal Services has started making room for expected incoming missing pets, but reminds the community to plan ahead.

"During summertime is really important because we do see an increase of pets and pets going missing and everything. So you want to take those precautions ahead of time that way, your pet can come back home safely to you if they ever do go missing," she said.

The Animal Services’ Resource Rover program is set to hosts free microchip clinics throughout the year, where they can also check and update an existing microchip in local databases.

Here is a list of upcoming free microchipping events:

Thursday, June 22, 2023

9 a.m. to noon

Blackie Chester Park, 3147 Escobar

Saturday, June 24, 2023

8 to 10 a.m.

Pavo Real Dog Water Park, 9301 Alameda

Saturday, June 24, 2023

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

El Paso Animal Services, 5001 Fred Wilson

Tuesday, June 27, 2023

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Socorro Clinic, 9060 Socorro

Friday, June 30, 2023

9 a.m. to noon

Salvador Rivas Jr Park, 12480 Pebble Hills