Borderland residents find ways to “cool down” during hot El Paso days

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- On another triple-digit temperature day, people from the borderland are trying to stay cool and hydrated.

ABC-7 visited Wet 'N' Wild Waterworld to speak with residents on a busy family Sunday to learn more about how they stay cool on days like these.

Wet 'N' Wild Waterworld staff members say this is one of the busiest seasons since families come to the park for a break from the heat.

Alina Ramirez is the head lifeguard at the park, she says people are taking advantage of the weather and are visiting places like Wet 'N' Wild where they can cool down and still have fun despite these hot days.

"Right now, we're a lot of our focus is geared towards hydrating, making sure that our customers are staying hydrated. And, you know, we're always focused on safety, making sure that just because the temperatures are hot, customers are still following the rules and just enjoying themselves while staying safe," Ramirez added.