Air Conditioners vs. Swamp Coolers: What can be more effective to cool down from hot temperatures?

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- With more hot temperatures coming to the Borderland, some residents are starting to compare the advantages and disadvantages of having swamp coolers versus air conditioners at their homes.

Air conditioners are the most common option for most people, however, some A/Cs end up being out of peoples' price range. Besides the cost of installation and maintaining it in good condition, they also raise energy bills. The problem is swamp coolers are generally known to be less effective at cooling houses.

According to an article from Evapolar, swamp coolers use water for cooling. A/C devices use refrigerant gases that, if you don't maintain them well, can poison you without you realizing it.

Maintenance is another factor that people think of when they decide to buy swamp coolers, because maintaining an A/C unit in good condition can be expensive.

ABC-7 reached out to cooling technicians to learn more about this technique and what can be a better option for you to cool down your home.