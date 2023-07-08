Witnesses recount shooting at high school party in El Paso’s Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas -- A teenage girl sat under a tree, crying on the phone, as El Paso Police swarmed the area. Other teenagers held each other and cried, most in shock from the high school party shooting that left eight injured moments earlier.

"I don't know if I want to be coming out to parties because, I don't even know, nowadays everybody has a gun," said Isaiah Sereno, who was at the party. "So I don't even know if I want to be coming to parties and people are going to be fighting over dumb stuff and just shooting."

Sereno told ABC-7 a "group of guys" was arguing for a while before he heard gunshots. Sereno then started running and lost a shoe trying to get away.

"I wasn't trying to get shot or anything. So I was like, ahh... I'm just going to leave my shoe and I'm going," he said. "There was a lot of people. Like, I'm telling you, people are stepping on each other to jump the fence."

As other teenagers like Elizabeth Vela fought to get over the fence, at least one of them was shot.

Vela said she was in the bathroom with another girl when they heard the shots.

"We ran out of the bathroom, and then that's when everyone's, like, jumping over the the fence," said Vela. "Then she got shot, and then... I think, I didn't get shot because I jumped over the fence."

Now, teens like Vela and Sereno are left thankful they made it out.

"I was thinking the other day, I was like, 'I don't know, like, any day could be our last.... so I don't know. This may be it,'" said Sereno.