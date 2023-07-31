Prosecution rests in trial of man accused of killing El Paso Sheriff’s deputy

Update: The prosecution team rested its case early Monday afternoon. The defense team's first witness is scheduled to testify tomorrow.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The capital murder trial continued Monday morning for Facundo Chávez, the man accused of shooting and killing El Paso Sheriff’s Deputy Peter Herrera, with testimony from the chief medical examiner.

During day four of the trial, El Paso County Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. Mario Rascon, testified on his findings from the autopsy for Deputy Herrera.

Rascon said he found at least 4 gunshot wounds to the body, located on Herrera's lower half.

He said he also located small metallic fragments under the skin on Herrera's cheek and inner thigh.

Rascon recovered a bullet from the abdomen in his findings and observed damage to his femur, as well as infection in his abdominal cavity.

Ultimately, Rascón declared his cause of death was “multiple gunshot wounds.”

Herrera spent two days in the hospital before he died of his gunshot wounds.

Investigators said Chavez shot Herrera during a traffic stop on March 22, 2019 in San Elizario.

Chavez and his girlfriend, Arlene Pina, were both arrested in the hours after the shooting.

Her charges were reduced to manslaughter. She pleaded guilty last year and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Pina told investigators that, once they were pulled over, Chavez intended to shoot the deputy. She also said she had told Chavez that Herrera was harassing her.

In the first days of this murder trial, jurors watched dash and body camera footage of the shooting and heard from the arresting officer.