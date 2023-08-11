“Back to School” fair in Juarez gives parents different options to prepare for new school year

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The new school year in Juarez is just around the corner, and local parents keep looking for school supplies for their kids.

In an event organized by several Mexican federal government divisions in Juarez, the Feria del Regreso a Clases 2023 will be celebrated at the city’s Parque Central. It offers parents a central place to shop for school supplies.

Officials say they expect more than 10,000 parents to gather for this three-day event.

Juarenses will find not only school supplies, but also shoes and different services like nutrition information, psychology support, dental, and uniforms for their kids.

This allows parents to find multiple discounts and in a more efficient way.

The fair will be happen Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.