‘Zapateados’ returns to El Paso for first time since 2003

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A dance extravaganza not seen since 2003 is making its return to the Borderland Saturday.

Zapateados, described as having an aztec ritual, intense matachines, fiery flamenco, a romantic ballet, and more, is making its return for one night only at the Plaza Theatere.

If you want orchestra level center tickets, those will be $25 for adults; $20 for students and seniors; and $15 for children ages 2 to 12.

Tickets on the sides are $20 for adults, $15 for students and seniors, and $10 for children ages 2 to 12.

They can be purchased at the Plaza Theatere box office.

It all happens Saturday, August 12th at 8 p.m.