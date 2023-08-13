Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Temps stay below 100 with scattered storm potential

Published 7:36 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- For your Sunday temperatures will once again rest below 100's. Potential exists for some scattered storms into your Monday.

We will see partly cloudy conditions. Those clouds will help to decrease temperatures. Although temperatures will be cooler than what we've been seeing lately they are still above average when we compare then to August temperatures of previous years.

We do have about a 40% chance of seeing scattered storms today. Moisture sticks around today into Monday helping to fuel potential scattered afternoon and evening storms.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

