Skip to Content
News

El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies arrest two people for theft of property

By
Updated
today at 6:12 PM
Published 3:23 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two people were arrested by El Paso County Sheriff's Deputies on Saturday, September 2nd on Theft of Property charges.

The Sheriff's Office stated that 43-year-old Jose Rosales and 73-year old Obdulia Nava have been taken into custody.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies were sent to the 500 block of Notre Dame Lane in Sparks.

Deputies saw Rosales and Nava stealing decorative rocks and landscaping material, and placing the items into their car.

Both were arrested on scene and booked into the El Paso County Jail.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sam Harasimowicz

Sam Harasimowicz is a reporter, producer and one of the anchors of ABC-7’s weekend evening news programs

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content