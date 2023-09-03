El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies arrest two people for theft of property

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two people were arrested by El Paso County Sheriff's Deputies on Saturday, September 2nd on Theft of Property charges.

The Sheriff's Office stated that 43-year-old Jose Rosales and 73-year old Obdulia Nava have been taken into custody.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies were sent to the 500 block of Notre Dame Lane in Sparks.

Deputies saw Rosales and Nava stealing decorative rocks and landscaping material, and placing the items into their car.

Both were arrested on scene and booked into the El Paso County Jail.