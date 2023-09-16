ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Temps below normal Saturday evening with chance for rain
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Happy Saturday! Weather for your Saturday evening remains calm with chance for rain.
For your Saturday evening we have a 30% chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Most of the showers should happen before 10:00 with some rain chances still present overnight.
Winds will be calm except for in areas that do see some rain.
A cold front from early Saturday will keep the weekend temperatures below normal. Temperatures will return to above normal for your work week.