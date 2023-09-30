Filmmaking team in El Paso wins $10,000 prize at ‘The Film Race’

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Filmmakers from El Paso and Ciudad Juarez won a $10,000 prize for a short film that they wrote, shot, and edited for "The Film Race," a filmmaking competition.

Team Human Beans, the winners, were among two other El Paso-area filmmaking teams participating in the competition.

The team was awarded during the closing ceremony for the competition, which took place on Tuesday, September 26th at the Plaza Theatre in downtown El Paso

Each team had to film and edit a short film within five days, and were limited to certain physical filming locations throughout El Paso each day.

According to a press release, the teams were also followed around by behind-the-scenes film crews who documented the challenges they faced during production.

It adds that footage will be pitched by local entrepreneur TJ Karam and FILM765 producer Joe Buser to cable networks and streaming platforms as an "episodic reality competition program."