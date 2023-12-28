Neighborhood reacts to “violent” dog attack, they say this isn’t the first time

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Residents in a Lower Valley neighborhood are sharing their "violent" encounter with two dogs after two people were bitten Wednesday night.

A resident who asked to remain anonymous shared video with ABC-7 of what she believes are the same two dogs, responsible for attacking a 10-year-old and a 40-year-old, sending them both to the hospital with injuries.

The video shared is graphic in nature, showing two dogs attacking and killing her family dog. The video ends with one of the two dogs dragging the lifeless body of her family dog off screen.

The resident says the two dogs filmed in the deadly attack of her dog are violent and continue to try and break her fence to get to her other dogs.

The deadly dog attacked captured on video happened in October. At that time, the resident says she reported the two dogs to Animal Control but nothing was done about the situation.

