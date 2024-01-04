City of Anthony Board of Trustees elects Gabriel I. Holguin as Mayor Pro-Tempore

ANTHONY, New Mexico – During last night's regular council meeting, Trustee Gabriel I. Holguin was elected as Mayor Pro-Tempore for the municipality in a unanimous vote. The motion was made to nominate Mr. Holguin by Trustee Fernando G. Herrera, and seconded by Trustee Jose G. Garcia Jr.

On April 10, 2023, Mayor Murillo filed a lawsuit in the Third Judicial District Court to remove Holguin from office. Holguin has fought the litigation and has hired an attorney for the suit. The case has a motion hearing for a motion to dismiss on February 1, 2024.

“I would like to thank my colleagues and Board members for their trust and support in electing me to this role. I look forward to working closely with our Governing Board to better serve my community. The residents have seen public disputes, and have faced issues that have directly impacted them. Through this role, I look forward to having the community's voice heard, as this is their community." said Mayor Pro Tempore Gabriel I. Holguin.