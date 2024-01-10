First Alert: A major windstorm is coming, prepare for possible power outages and secure loose items

ABC-7 First Alert remains in effect for strong winds on Thursday. Today, you should prepare for potential power outages, clear debris from your home, and remove anything from your property that high winds could pick up.

Enjoy the lighter winds this afternoon, with winds peaking around 25 mph. Since today is nice, take advantage of it by securing outdoor patio furniture, taking down sports equipment, and removing Christmas decorations around your home.

High winds will be a concern, with gusts increasing between 55 to 60 mph, strongest along the eastern slopes. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning, which will go into effect on Thursday from 11 AM until midnight.

In addition to the high winds, moderate snow will be possible in the mountains, with light rain for the El Paso and Las Cruces areas; we can rule out a few snow flurries.

Quiet weather will return this weekend.

