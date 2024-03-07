Poppies sighted in Borderland ahead of Poppies Festival

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Poppy flowers are blooming once again in the borderland! An ABC-7 crew managed to get pictures and video of the flowers before today's wind and dust picked up.

Some El Pasoans were seen taking advantage of the nice morning and enjoyed the outdoors before the dust moved in.

This comes ahead of El Paso Museum of Archeology Poppies festival, which starts on March 9 from 10 a.m. and will run every remaining Saturday of March.

Visitors can enjoy food trucks, performances, workshops, and more as they come and see iconic poppy flowers.