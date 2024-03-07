Skip to Content
News

Poppies sighted in Borderland ahead of Poppies Festival

030724 4P POPPIES VO Q.mxf.00_00_39_38.Still001
By
Published 9:01 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Poppy flowers are blooming once again in the borderland! An ABC-7 crew managed to get pictures and video of the flowers before today's wind and dust picked up.

Some El Pasoans were seen taking advantage of the nice morning and enjoyed the outdoors before the dust moved in.

This comes ahead of El Paso Museum of Archeology Poppies festival, which starts on March 9 from 10 a.m. and will run every remaining Saturday of March.

Visitors can enjoy food trucks, performances, workshops, and more as they come and see iconic poppy flowers.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Carter Diggs

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content