UTEP to celebrate TCM day, longest-running student tradition

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The University of Texas at El Paso’s longest-running student tradition, returns this Friday March 8th. The daylong series of events includes the Team Mining Challenge and the whitewashing of the “M” on the mountain north of Sun Bowl Stadium. TCM Day is celebrated on campus every March in observance of St. Patrick’s Day.

Whitewashing the “M,” Sun Bowl Drive is from 10:45 - 11:45 a.m. and Team Mining Challenge, is at the Magoffin Auditorium from 12:30 - 1:35 p.m. The tradition began in 1920 when UTEP was known as the Texas College of Mines and Metallurgy, or TCM. It is an annual rite of passage to initiate new student engineers and geologists into the Order of St. Patrick, the patron saint of engineers. Visit the TCM Day homepage for more information.

