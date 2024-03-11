Skip to Content
Nancy Casas endorses James Montoya in district attorney primary

Nancy Casas
Published 8:59 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Nancy Casas, the third candidate for district attorney in El Paso's Democratic primary, is now endorsing front-runner James Montoya.

Casas, Montoya, and Alma Trejo were all vying to be the Democratic district attorney candidate against incumbent Bill Hicks in the general election.

During the March 5 race, neither Montoya nor Trejo were able to make it past 50%.

Montoya and Trejo are now scheduled for a May 28 runoff election.

