Nancy Casas endorses James Montoya in district attorney primary

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Nancy Casas, the third candidate for district attorney in El Paso's Democratic primary, is now endorsing front-runner James Montoya.

Casas, Montoya, and Alma Trejo were all vying to be the Democratic district attorney candidate against incumbent Bill Hicks in the general election.

During the March 5 race, neither Montoya nor Trejo were able to make it past 50%.

Montoya and Trejo are now scheduled for a May 28 runoff election.