First “Rural Partners Network Forum” held in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Biden-Harris administration held the first ever Rural Partners Network Forum in Las Cruces. The forum, going off the theme of "Voices of the Community", focused on President Biden's rural investments in local communities.

The Rural Partners Network says that it aims to help rural communities in New Mexico find resources and funding to create jobs, build infrastructure, and support long-term stability in the region.

During the event, local leaders were able to discuss opportunities to partner with the federal government.

"This wonderful event brings rural community partners from all over the region to help strengthen rural New Mexico," said Howie Morales, Lieutenant Governor of New Mexico.