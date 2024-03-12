TikTok could be banned in the U.S. if it’s Chinese owners don’t sell

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- There's a proposal to potentially ban TikTok in the U.S. due to concerns about its Chinese parent company. The proposal could take a big step forward today, as members of congress are preparing to receive a classified briefing from U.S. intelligence agencies on the security threat posed by TikTok. The wildly popular app tiktok - facing a possible ban - from dance challenges to life hacks at home roughly 170 million Americans use TikTok. But now, lawmakers are pushing forward with legislation to force its Chinese parent company to sell the app or face a ban in the u-s.

Tiktok content creators like Lynda truong and Paul Tran say the bill would be devastating. The couple's beauty brand has gone viral on the platform boosting their once-struggling business. Lynda: "before, I was on other platforms, we just never found any success." Now, nearly all of their sales come from tiktok . Paul: A ban on on tick tok which would be devastating. 90% of our sales are on tick tok shop." Lawmakers are warning that China could manipulate the algorithm to spread its own propaganda, also data like your browser history and location could be shared with the Chinese government.

Donald trump once pushed for a ban during his presidency.. Now the former president changing his tune. Trump says "there are a lot of young kids on TikTok who, who will go crazy without it. The thing I don't like is that without TikTok, you can make Facebook bigger, and I consider Facebook to be an enemy of the people." Tiktok says over five million businesses use the platform to reach their customers, but lawmakers from both parties warn TikTok and its Chinese parent company can't be trusted.