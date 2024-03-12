Two bobcats test positive for rabies in southwest New Mexico, according to NMDOH

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- According to the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) Scientific Laboratory Division, two bobcats, one in Grant County and one in Sierra County, have tested positive for rabies. One of the bobcats attacked a man near his house in Grant County, according to NMDOH. The man is now receiving shots to prevent him from getting rabies. A dog in Sierra County was attacked by the second bobcat; the dog was up to date on his rabies vaccine, and his condition will be monitored for 45 days, according to NMDOH.

“State law requires all dogs and cats be vaccinated against rabies, a deadly viral disease that can be prevented but not cured,” said State Public Health Veterinarian Erin Phipps, DVM, MPH. “Unvaccinated pets exposed to a rabid animal must either be euthanized or put into strict isolation for four months to prevent them from exposing people to rabies.” For more info about rabies see the New Mexico Department of Health website at: https://nmhealth.org/about/erd/ideb/zdp/rab/.